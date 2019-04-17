SALCAB Attends ACE Upgrade Conference In Paris

A three-member delegation from SALCAB (Sierra Leone Cable Limited) is currently attending a four-day ACE System Upgrade Conference at the Mercury Hotel in Paris, France.

Sierra Leone currently has an 80 Gigabyte capacity. After the upgrade, Sierra Leone’s Gigabyte capacity will increase to 190.

The ongoing ACE Upgrade Working Group Meeting in Paris will listen to presentation of tenders by four major international suppliers including; ASN (Alcatel Submarine Networks), Huawui, Infinera and Aena.

The meeting is being attended by several ACE members including, Orange and Sonatel.

The three-man delegation from SALCAB includes; Sorie Fofana (Chairman), Ishmael Kebbay Jr. (Managing Director) and David Kpakima (Chief Commercial Manager).

Alcatel Submarine Networks made their bid presentation yesterday.

With the upgrade to be completed by the end of this year, Sierra Leoneans will benefit from more increased capacity at an affordable price and higher internet penetration.