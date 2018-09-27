SALCAB Embarks On Nationwide Tour

The new Board Chairman and Management team of SALCAB (Sierra Leone Cable Limited) including Engineers and Technicians have embarked on a week-long nationwide tour of all thirty two ADM sites.

The team has so far visited and examined the ADM sites at Jui, Waterloo, Masiaka, Mile 91, Njala Mokonde, Njala Bo Campus, Joru, Zimmi and Pastoral Centre in Kenema.

The team will this morning leave Bo City for Magburaka, Bumbuna and Kono district.

The team is expected to visit Makeni, Lunsar, Rogbere, Port Loko, Kambia and Lungi tomorrow before returning to Freetown.

During the visit, the team has so far discovered that SALCAB urgently needs critical spares in all sectors of its operations (i.e. WiMAX, IP Nodes, and NFB and ECOWAN sites equipment and a reliable backup power system).

The Managing Director of SALCAB, Ishmael Kebbay noted that, there is urgent need for the company to acquire some critical spares in order to keep operations safe and reliable.

He also noted that the 34KM of damaged Fibre Cable should be replaced in order to give SALCAB more coverage advantage.

The Chairman of the Board, Sorie Fofana called on MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) to spread their services to areas that remain unserved in order to make voice and data communication services available to everyone.

He said that rural connectivity is one of the key priorities of the New Direction government of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio.

The theme for the roadshow is “Follow The Cable”.