SALCAB MD Attends Mobile World Congress

The top management team of Sierra Leone Cable Limited led by the Managing Director, Mohamed Ishmael Kebbay Jnr. attended the just concluded Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The Chief Commercial Officer, David Tamba Kpakima and the Chief Technical Officer Dennis Vandi were also part of the three-person team that attended the conference.

The Mobile World Congress is the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry and incorporates a thought leadership conference featuring prominent executives representing global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners.

The management team of SALCAB saw the Mobile World Congress as an opportunity to explore ideas on providing more products and value-added services, build strategic partnerships, and break into the international market.

SALCAB is currently providing services only to the Sierra Leone market. The company aims to expand into the international market and be an active player in the international scene.

The team explored partnership opportunities to create an international redundancy, which will serve as a backup to the existing submarine cable. This will help make the network more robust and resilient. The team looked at the possibility of developing other products such as a Data Center that will be the centralized host of all government and private sector data in the country. The team also explored the possibility of partnering with strategic international partners to expand rural connectivity in the country.

They met with their implementing partners Huawei to discuss the rolling out of Phase 2 of the terrestrial network, looking at solutions that will best fit the Sierra Leone market.

The team went to the Mobile World Congress with clear goals, met with a lot of people, explored several opportunities that they will be capitalizing on to diversify their services and strengthen the fibre network in the country.