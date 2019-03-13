SALCAB MD Honoured

On Saturday 2nd March, 2019 the Managing Director of Sierra Leone Cable Limited Ishmael Mohamed Kebbay (Jnr) received an award from Sierra Ovation Awards as one of the Top100 Most Influential People in Sierra Leone.

Ishmael Kebbay Jnr is a highly professional IT specialist with over fifteen years of experience with global players in developed and emerging markets.

President Julius Maada Bio believes in promoting young people that is one of the many main reasons why he appointed Ishmael Kebbay Jnr as Managing Director of SALCAB.

Since he took over as Managing Director of SALCAB, Mr. Kebbay has been able to transform it from a loss-making business of SLE 3.8 Billion to a profit-making business. He reduced the wholesale price of Internet bandwidth by 48%, which created a positive retail effect and subsequently caused an increase in uptake of total national broadband from 8GB to over 20GB. He has been able to activate a physical fibre cable and point of presence in 28 townships and district headquarters in Sierra Leone which allows operators to transport data cheaper and faster; which also caused an increase in data penetration from 13% to about 15%. This is an effective way of ensuring data is affordable and that data penetration increases. The activation and rollout of the terrestrial fibre and point of presence in major cities and townships also supported new entrant QCELL to roll out their network using the national fibre backbone as their major transmission resource.

Ishmael Kebbay Jnr acknowledges the challenges in the sector, and he is actively working on turning them into opportunities. One of the fundamental problems in the industry is the 1.7 million unconnected people in the country. He sees this as an opportunity to drive rural connectivity and ensure that a fibre infrastructure is created in every major township and district in the country, be it commercially viable or not because he believes that connectivity is a way of life and a fundamental human right. He has ensured that SALCAB’s commercial model is not heavily skewed towards net profit making but prioritizes its social responsibility of ensuring that everyone is connected.

Ishmael Kebbay Jnr is supporting President Bio in tapping into the digital economy, driving economic growth, building a sustainable and resilient GDP, supporting emerging and existing businesses, and opening Sierra Leone to more international opportunities.