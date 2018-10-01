SALCAB To Replace Damaged Fibre Cable

After a week-long nationwide tour of all thirty-two ADM (Add-Drop Mutiplexer) sites, the Managing Director of SALCAB (Sierra Leone Cable Limited), Ishmael Kebbay has promised to work very hard to replace about 34km of damaged Fibre Optic Cable across the country.

Between Masiaka and Jaiama Sewafe, there is 24km of damaged aerial Fibre Optic Cable.

The Chinese company, Huawei was contracted by the Government of Sierra Leone to do the NFB (National Fibre Backbone).

The Irish company, KN Network did the ECOWAN Project through a loan from the Islamic Development Bank for US$28.27m.

Huawei did eight out of the thirty two ADM sites across the country. In Kono district, there are two ADM sites (one in Jaiama Sewafe and the other in Koidu City). The Sewafe ADM site is totally shut down.

Mr. Kebbay said that the government of President Julius Maada Bio is determined to take internet connectivity to every nook and cranny of the country.

“Rural connectivity is a key priority of this government”, Mr. Kebbay emphasised.