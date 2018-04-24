Salma Enterprise In Court

By Fatmata Gbla.



Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday remanded two accused person, Alimamy Sesay and Lamin Mansaray at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for conspiracy to commit a crime contrary to law.

According to the complainant, he said he is the Sales and Marketing Officer at the Salma Enterprise. He recognized the first accused person Alimamy Sesay as a driver in the company and the second accused, Lamin Mansaray as a laborer at the office and do recall the 10th April 2018.

The witness said on that day after supplying their customers their products he put the money in the back of the truck and the 2nd accused locked the truck with a padlock and he held on to one of the keys whilst the 2nd accused also held on to the other key.

They sat in front of the vehicle; they proceeded and collected some money at Masingbi, Magburaka and Makeni. He said he placed all the money at the back of the truck and locked got it locked.

On their way to Freetown the witness said they stopped at Gbere Junction to refill the fuel he went to buy bread whilst both accused refilled the tank.

At Mile 38 the witness said they were stopped by the Police for a security check, and they were asked to produce one supply of what they were carrying in the truck, he said he instructed the 2nd accused to get the sample and the both accused went to the truck and bring the sample.

On their way at Siaka Stevens Street the 1st accused come out of the vehicle had problem and he asked the accused to bring the bag of cloth and the money to the front seat of the vehicle and they told him the money was not there and he asked the 2nd accused how could that be possible when he knew that everything was there.

The witness said he later reported the matter to the Manager about the missing bag containing seventy one million four hundred thousand Leones (Le71,403,000,00) and they went to CID Headquarters for statement.

The accused persons were arraigned on two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Larceny by Servant contrary to Section 17(1) (a) of the Larceny act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence the two accused, Alimamy Sesay and Lamin Mansaray on Wednesday 10th April 2018 conspired together it other person unknown to commit a crime and on the same date and place belief a servant employed by Salma Enterprise Limited stole the sum of seventy one million four hundred and three thousand (Le71,403,000,00) property of the said Salma Enterprise Limited.

The matter adjourned to the 26 April 2018.