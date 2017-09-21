Salone Diplomat On Transparency Of Mudslide Donations

By Lansana Fofanah in Monrovia Liberia.



The Head of Chancery at the Sierra Leone Embassy in Monrovia Dr. Roseline I. Turay encouraged the government and people of Sierra Leone to display transparency in whatever donation the embassy receives on behalf of victims of the August 14 mudslide.

Speaking to this reporter, Dr Turay said that she has been actively engaged in updating the government of Sierra Leone on condolences and donations that are been made at the embassy and money donated has been sent to the government .

“We as government believe that this is not a situation that people should use in order to enrich themselves because the victims of the mudslide are in dire need. That is why I am updating the government of every happening in this office”.

Dr. Turay said that a security company known as Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) recently donated some relief items such as food, blankets, towels, used cloths, and plastic slippers to the victims of the mudslide. But due to certain constraints, the embassy is coordinating with the Mano River Women for Peace Network (MARWOPNET) to transport the items to Sierra Leone.

“The people who were affected are Sierra Leoneans who did not expect the unfortunate situation. The aim of President Koroma is to ensure that the donations benefit those that are in need”.

Dr. Turay says the people of Sierra Leone will forever be grateful to the President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Liberians for their support at a time when the country could hardly contain the disaster which killed hundreds and displaced thousands.

“The President of Liberia did not only sign the book of condolence at the Embassy here, buy travelled all the way to Sierra Leone with medical and relief items and joined her counterpart, Dr. Ernest Koroma to the burial site in Waterloo. The donation made by SEGAL is a demonstration of a collective regional approach to the situation. Many countries have experienced such devastation, but they confronted the situation as a regional problem, and that greatly helped to solve the situation”, she said.

Dr. Turay also commended MARWOPNET and Inter-Religious Council of Liberia who held a memorial service recently in remembrance of the victims of the August 14 disaster.

Dr. Turay is the head of Chancery at the Sierra Leone Embassy in Liberia. She is deputizing the Ambassador Brima Acha Kamara who is currently on leave.