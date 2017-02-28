Salone Got Talent Stakes Le200m

By Lansana Fofanah…………………………

The Chief Executive Officer of Salone Got Talent, Ibrahim Wurie has staked the sum of two hundred million Leones for this year’s strongest man competition slated on the 29th of April 2017.

This was disclosed to this medium during a meeting held at Sarah Logde New York, Yams Farm on Sunday with Coaches Council from the Sports Ministry and power lifting association of Sierra Leone.

Mr. Wurie said that his organization has scored great success in the discipline with less than two years of existence. “The sporting discipline especially weight lifting in this country has been neglected for a long time….. We have talented Sierra Leoneans who have showcased their talents through the first competition and I believe with time, we can put the country on the world map”, he said.

The Media Coordinator of Salone Got Talent, Isaac Williams said that the meeting was held to make clarification of rumors circulating that the Power Lifting Association has also scheduled the same date (29th April 2017) to host their own event at Starco Hall.

After the meeting, the council of coaches and power lifting association have agreed to participate in the Salone Got Talent show and a later date be fixed for the power lifting association to host theirs.

Mr. Williams said that the aim of their organization is to transform the lives of many Sierra Leoneans through their given talent. He added that for the first event one hundred million Leones was put at stake and this year it is two hundred million Leones which has attracted many participants.

“The winner for this year will collect one hundred million Leones… The second winner will get forty million Leones and the rest will be shared according to the positions.

Salone Got Talent was formed in February 2016 by Ibrahim Wurie. The first show was hosted at the National Stadium in April last year where William Gallex of Tombo emerged as Salone’s strongest man and won one hundred million Leones.