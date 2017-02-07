Salone Hosts WAMZ Meeting

By Jane B. Mansaray……………………

The Government of Sierra Leone yesterday hosted the statutory meetings of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) in Freetown.

The meeting which attracted foreign diplomats from Mano River Union countries started on the 3rd February and is expected to end on 10th February 2017, attended by Government Ministers, Central Bank Governors and senior officials from member states of the WAMZ West African Monetary Institute (WAMI), the Central Bank of the Franc Zone (BCEAO), IMF and AFDB.

The issues to be discussed include the 40th meeting of the technical committee, the 34th meeting of the committee of Governors and the 37th meeting of the convergence council.

In his opening remarks, the Development Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic development, Mr. John Sumaila said that he felt very proud and honored as a Sierra Leonean to chair such a laudable and historic event.

He said hosting such a meeting in Sierra Leone is a good venture and a step in the right direction for the betterment of all.

According to Mr. Sumaila, the objective of the WAMZ meetings is to establish a common Central Bank and introduce a single currency with the aim of achieving integration and rapid socio-economic development within the zone through harmonized and sound fiscal and monetary policies.