“Salone Is Stable” Tourism Minister Assures

By Sylvester Samba

The Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Sidi Yayah Tunis has in his recent address at the United Nations (UN) informed the world that Sierra Leone is one of the most peaceful and stable countries in the world.

Mr. Tunis said he also told the UN gathering that Sierra Leone is a country where people are free to tour the length and breadth of the country without fear.

Speaking at the Ministry’s conference room in Freetown yesterday, during the formal launch of the 1st edition of the 2017 National Entertainment Awards, the Tourism Minister said he was very much determined and ready to move the country forward through entertainment and tourism.

Mr. Tunis further explained that entertainment and sports are seen as big promoters of tourism in any country. “The entertainment industry is close to my heart…I will continue to support and work with any individual or group of individuals as far as entertainment is concerned”, the Tourism Minister said.

He pleaded with each and every entertainer to serve as role models and guidance to all their fans since they are the largest influencers.

The 2017 National Entertainment Award which will be hosted by John Konteh and Ellen Keister is scheduled to take place on the 29th April, 2017 at the Bintumani International Conference Centre, Aberdeen in Freetown.

LAKE Production Entertainment Company in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs are said to be coming up with the event.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of LAKE Production, Alhaji K. Tarawally the Awards will be an annual event focused on recognizing the contributions of Sierra Leonean entertainers in the entertainment industry.

“The event aims at promoting the image and rich culture of Sierra Leone, using entertainment”, Mr. Tarawally said.