Salone Organizes Investment Forum In Ghana

Over two hundred companies registered in Ghana and elsewhere as well as hundred other private investors have expressed interest to invest in Sierra Leone.

The companies and private investors made the commitment yesterday during the Investment Seminar held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Welcoming participants, Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Frances Anderson expressed delight at the massive turnout and thanked the Ghanaian government for providing the conducive atmosphere to make the seminar successful.

The High Commissioner said the investment seminar is in line with President Julius Maada Bio’s strong vision to rebrand Sierra Leone with a clear objective of ensuring that all Sierra Leoneans living in Sierra Leone have easy access to basic amenities through sustainable jobs on the one hand, and on the other hand , deepen multilateral relations with other nations, for ease of import, export and investment among others.

She told her audience that the days of a terrible civil war, Ebola and mudslide are far gone and the country is poised to make Sierra Leone great again under the leadership of President Bio.

HE Anderson said that Sierra Leone which is endowed with 18 varieties of mineral resources has embraced the move away from traditional to economic diplomacy.

In his statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Alie Kabba recalled the historical ties between Ghana and Sierra Leone, noting that the bridge between Freetown and Accra will be further strengthened.

He said under the leadership of President Bio, they are changing the narrative of Sierra Leone and that there is no turning back in ensuring the country regains its past glory.

Earlier, the guest of honour of the Investment seminar, Dr Toni Aubynn, President of African Institute of Extractive Industries Ghana, registered his support for the conference which he described as timely.

He expressed the hope that Sierra Leone will develop it economy through trade and investment and strong partnership with other African countries and the private sector.

Statements were made by the Ministers of Economic and Development Planning, Mrs. Nabeela Tunis, the Minister of Agriculture, Joseph Ndanema, the Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay and the Deputy Minister of Trade, Abraham Sesay- Jones.

The Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Minister of Trade from Ghana also made statements.

Other participants included members of the diplomatic community and the former First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Rawlings.