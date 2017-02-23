SALWACO &Fire Force Quarrel For Water

By Joseph Milton Lebbie……………………………………

The Sierra Leone Water Company (SALWACO) and the National Fire Force (NFF) in Bo are reported to be drawing daggers over water with both institutions accusing each other of sabotage.

The Station Officer of the Bo Fire Force, Alimamy Conteh has, accused SALWACO of sabotaging their fire fighting operations by denying them access to the fire hydrants constructed in the city for the main purpose of fighting fire.

Making the accusation yesterday during an exclusive interview with Global Times in his office in Bo, the Station Officer said SALWACO has often been frustrating their efforts in fighting fire by closing down all the fire hydrants around the city including even the one in the Fire Station, a situation which, he maintained, severely constrains them whenever there is a fire emergency.

He told this medium that they are often left with no alternative but to travel miles away from the city to fetch water to combat fire and by the time they secure water, the fire would have caused severe damage.

Mr. Conteh continued that SALWACO has often been falsely accusing them of selling water, an accusation which he described as unfounded and embarrassing.

Responding during an interview with Global Times, the Commercial Supervisor of SALWACO, Bo, Aloysius Hooke, stated that they have never denied the Fire Force access to the hydrant when there is fire accident but that they have not been allowing Fire Force to be using the hydrants at will to be supplying water here and there since the hydrants are supposed to be controlled.

He pointed out that the bone of contention between SALWACO and Fire Force is that Fire Force has been supplying water to the Bo Correctional Centre without the knowledge and consent of SALWACO which has the constitutional mandate to supply and regulate the supply of water in Bo and other areas in the provinces.

The second in command at the Bo Correctional Centre, ASP Bai Bolo Kamara, in an interview, agreed that Fire Force has been supplying the Bo Correctional Centre with water based upon the request of the centre. He noted that the centre has made a formal request to SALWACO to be supplying the centre with water twice a week.