SALWACO Manager To Appear In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



A senior Manager and Accountant at the Sierra Leone Water Company (SLWACO), Mr. John Victor Carl Neel Kamara is presently awaiting court hearing after Police investigation into allegation of domestic and economic abuse against his legally wedded wife, Salamatu Neel Kamara of the same address, at Hastings in Freetown.

The thirty-six year-old John Victor Carl Neel Kamara charge file and statement is at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters and he was supposed to be arraigned yesterday in court on Preliminary Investigation but adjourned to next week after the announcement of the final run-off election by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

The particulars of offence state that the accused in October 2017 at Hastings in Freetown being in a domestic relationship with Salamatu Neel Kamara physically and economically abused her in a manner thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.

The accused person is on Police bail awaiting hearing at the Magistrate Court in Freetown.