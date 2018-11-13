Samir Hassanyeh Elected Lebanese President

Mr. Samir Hassanyeh yesterday emerged winner of the Lebanese Community Presidential election held on Sunday at the YSC (Young Sportsmen Complex) on Wilkinson Road in Freetown. Mr. Hassanyeh defeated a rival camp headed by Mr. Ali Ibrahim Basma. Mr. Hassanyeh’s camp won thirteen out of the seventeen member-Electoral College. His main challenger, Mr. Ali Basma has conceded defeat and has congratulated him and promised to work with him.

In his victory speech, Mr. Hassanyeh promised to continue to work in the interest of all the members of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone. “From today, I am the President of all the members of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone…I call on all of you to support me to succeed”, Mr. Hassanyeh said.

Mr. Hassanyeh has been elected for a two year period. Many of his supporters believe that he will step down before the end of his mandate and make way for a younger person to succeed him. Many members of the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone see well-known Lebanese diamond exporter, Hisham Mackie as the President-in-waiting.

In an interview with the Global Times yesterday, Mr. Samir Hassanyeh thanked all those who voted for him and called on those who voted against him to join him in transforming the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone.

Mr. B.M. Kodami (Big Joe), a prominent supporter of Mr. Samir Hassanyeh described the election as “peaceful and orderly”.

“I can confirm that, Mr. Hassanyeh will fight very hard to unite the Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone”, Mr. Kodami said.