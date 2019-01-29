Sanity Returns to Sahn Malen

By Lansana Fofanah.

Contrary to rumours that residents of villages within Sahn Malen Chuefdom in Pujehun District, have abandoned their villages for fear of police brutality and intimidation, schools and other activities are in full gear in places like Jao, Taninahun, Ssngema and Fayama.

Joseph A Nallo, Head Teacher of R.C. Primary School Sahn Malen, said that on the 21st of January this year, the recent riot in the district created some fear but people didn’t abandon their villages as reported. He said that parents were afraid to leave their children to go to school because of the situation but after total calmness, everything has been settled. He said that since the incident that led to the killing of two people, some Members of Parliaments from Freetown and interreligious councils came and admonished everyone to wait on the authorities to do their findings.

Ibrahim B. Swaray, District Chairman of Civil Societies said that the shifting of curfew from 6 PM to 10PM and to last till 6AM is a sign of relief to the chiefdom people. “People are now moving about their business freely without any hindrance. We call on government to look into this matter once and for all”, he said.