Sarah Bendu To Head Maritime Administration

By Lansana Fofanah.



Dr. Sarah F. Bendu has been nominated by His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio as the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration which is subject to Parliamentary approval. She is among the recent nominees that are to face Parliamentary Committee on Appointments and the public service.

Prior to her nomination, Dr. Bendu served as the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Transport Authority (SLRTA); an institution she transformed to the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) before she was sent on indefinite leave last year by the former All People’s Congress led government.

Many people have seen her appointment by His Excellency as a step in the right direction to give a facelift to an institution that is paramount in generating the needed revenue for the New Direction.

Dr. Bendu will surely be missed at SLRSA where she left a legacy of road safety campaign and the digitalization of the systems of the entity and her strived towards depoliticizing the institution.