Satguru Celebrates With Orphans

By Lansana Fofanah.



Satguru Travel and Tourism Agency, on Sunday 10th March 2019, celebrated their ten years of excellent services in Sierra Leone with orphans at The Raining Season Orphanage center off-Spur Road, Freetown.

The Satguru family handed over 20 bags of rice, 30 standing fans, 2 bail of used clothing, 20 five-gallons of cooking oils, learning materials, toiletries to name but a few to the management of the Orphanage which was followed by an interactive session with the orphans.

Making a statement on behalf of the family, the Marketing Manager, Ravi Kataria, said that since they started operations in Sierra Leone ten years ago, they have always enjoyed the hospitality and goodwill of Sierra Leoneans and the country has given much to them that they deserve to be grateful for the business friendly environment their company enjoys.

He said that the idea of celebrating with the orphans came from the General Manager Rathod Bhavish who said that it would be better to celebrate their success by providing for the needy and less- privilege than making merriment for those that can afford their living. “This is an opportunity to identify ourselves with the less privilege. Humanity means nothing if we cannot care for the needy. They look up to us and together, we will make Sierra Leone a great nation,” he said.

The General Manager, Rathod Bhavish said that the Raining Season Orphanage was chosen for this year’s celebration because of the urgent need of the center and all what they donated were in due consultation with the center’s administration. “We are calling on organizations in Sierra Leone to make their annual celebration meaningful by interfacing with those that are in need. You cannot throw a party for rich people in the name of celebration while your next door neighbor is hungry,” he said. He assured that they will try to make such event twice in a year.

Pastor Daniel D. Kamara; Counselor and Logistics Manager for the center said, even though they always pray for God to touch the lives of philanthropists, such goodies came to them as a surprise as most of their needs were addressed. He prayed for the family and assured that the donated items will be used according to the intended purpose.