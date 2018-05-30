School Authorities Urged To Protect Girls

By Sylvester Samba.

School going girls from different primary and secondary schools in the West end of Freetown, yesterday observed this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day with the theme: ‘No more limits’.

The organizers, Association for Women and Children at Risk informed the girls that, May 28th every year has been set aside as Menstrual Hygiene Day with the aim to benefit women and girls worldwide.

The girls were given three hours long education on the importance of good Menstrual Hygiene Management. The founder for the Association for Women and Children at Risk, Mrs. Victoria Renner said menstruation is a burning issue particularly with school girls that need to be addressed.

Reading a position paper on behalf of the association, Nancy Conteh, a volunteer said, menstruation is a wonderful milestone in every woman’s life. She also stated that menstruation does not only determine the continuity of human existence, it goes a long way to encourage chastity and moral values.

The position paper further explained that, menstruation can be a barrier to education for many girls as research has found that a lack of effective sanitary products restrict girls’ involvement in education and other social activities.

“Often, girls do not attend school due to fear of: leaking, shame or embarrassment, period pain or inadequate sanitation facilities that do not allow them to wash or change in privacy…often school toilets for girls are missing bins for menstrual waste collection with the result that pads may be spread all around the school compound area”, Nancy noted. She added that this pollutes the environment and also causes embarrassment for the school girls.

The position paper further explained that girls’ accesses to sanitary materials are often limited by costs, availability and social norms. Nancy maintained that a lack of affordable hygienic products means inadequate, on hygienic alternatives are used which can present a serious health problem.

For girls and women not to be limited by menstruation, she explained that they need adequate sanitation facilities, access to menstrual hygiene product and knowledge. “Keeping girls in school is key to sustainable development… we therefore must be provided with the kits (knowledge and tools) to make this happen”, she stressed.

Statements were made by representatives from UNICEF, Child Rights Coalition, Action Aid and representative from the Ministry of education.