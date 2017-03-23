Schoolboy Dies In Principal’s Office

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara………………………..

Staff and Pupils of the Services Junior Secondary School Wilberforce Barracks last Thursday were in a state of shock and disbelief when they discovered a 13-year-old boy, Thomas Samba of JSS II Blue hanging on a rope inside the Principal’s office dead.

The remains of the late pupil are presently at the Connaught Hospital Mortuary for post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Principal, Mrs. Weeks and some teachers including Mrs. Massaquoi and Mr. Vonga are helping police personnel of the CID Congo Cross Police Station with their investigations.

Police sources told the Global Times last night that the incident occurred shortly after two boys who were in the habit of assisting in the cleaning of the Principal and the Secretary’s office were accused of having stolen the sum of Le35, 000 from the Secretary’s office drawer.

Mrs. Weeks allegedly threatened the boys to either produce the money or else she would report the matter to their parents. Thomas Samba later produced the money.

Mrs. Weeks told the deceased and his friend not to leave the office until she returned. But by the time she came back, she and a certain Mr. Magnus found the boy dangling on a rope which he allegedly used to hang himself to death.

The Police are investigating.