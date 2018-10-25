Senior APC MPs Praise George Khoryama

Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments and the Public Service yesterday interviewed several Presidential nominees including the proposed Chairman of the IMC (Independent Media Commission) and Ambassador designate to Washington, USA, George Khoryama and Sidiki

Abubakarr Wai respectively. George Khoryama received a heap of praises from both ruling and opposition Members of Parliament.

The Leader of the Opposition who is also a senior member of the committee, Hon. Chernor Bah alias Chericoco referred to George Khoryama as over qualified to serve as Chairman of the IMC. He referred to him as a veteran Journalist of the old order.

Another senior opposition MP, Hon. Alhaji I.B. Kargbo recalled his heyday as a Journalist when they use to hang heads together with George Khoryama to chart a better future for the journalism profession. He called on George Khoryama to ensure that a level playing field is created for all media practitioners in the country.

Another APC MP, Hon. Hassan Priest Sesay of Tonkolili, also commended President Julius Maada Bio for nominating a veteran Journalist to serve as Chairman of the IMC.

Ruling party MP, Hon. Dickson Rogers of Pujehun praised George Khoryama for his contribution to the field of Journalism and encouraged him to remain a good example to younger practitioners.

President Bio’s nominee for the position of Ambassador to Washington, USA told law makers that he would be Ambassador for all Sierra Leoneans in the United States no matter what political view they hold.

All the Presidential nominees are expected to be approved by the whole House today, according to the Leader of Government Business in The House, Hon. Sidi M. Tunis of Pujehun.