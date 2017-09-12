Sexual Penetration Accused Set Free

By Jane B. Mansaray.



High Court Judge, Justice John Bosco Allieu on Wednesday 6th September, 2017 discharged 19-year-old John Conteh aka John Allieu on a sexual penetration matter for lack of prosecution witnesses evidence in the trial.

In his discharge statement, Justice Allieu said that since the inception of the matter at the High Court in January 2017 no witness or witnesses had ever testified against the accused person. He therefore discharged the accused as he cannot continue to incarcerate the accused unlawfully.

The accused who had since his arrest in 2016 been on remand was indicted on one count criminal offence of sexual penetration of a girl contrary to Section 19 of the sexaul offences Act No. 12 of 2012.

According to the particulars of offense, the accused on 3rd July 2016 at the Peace Mission Training Center (PMTC) Hastings in Freetown engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a girl below the age of eighteen to wit fifteen years.

Former Magistrate, Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara committed the accused to the High Court for trial on the 16th January 2017 after a preliminary investigation conducted at Magistrate Court No.1 in Freetown. State Counsel Lawyer M.S. Jalloh prosecuted the matter whilst Lawyer C. Tucker from the Legal Aid Board defended the accused in the matter.