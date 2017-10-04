SGBV Fight Faces Setback In Lunsar

By Joseph Milton Lebbie.



The fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Lunsar, Port Loko District, is reported to be facing hindrance due to several constrains, as confirmed by the Line Manager of the Family Support Unit of the Lunsar Police Division, Detective Sergeant Bangura Philip Baiteh.

According to Bangura Baiteh, one of the major constraints they are encountering in the fight against SGBV is in the area of medical endorsement.

Bangura explained that it is very difficult for people to access medical report as they have to pay fifteen thousand Leones to Port Loko and fifteen thousand Leones back to meet the Medical Doctor of the Port Loko Government Hospital who is the only person who issues the medical report for a fee of seventy thousand Leones for sexual penetration cases.

The cost involved, he went on, has been causing many people not to be going for medical report without which the Police cannot charge to court cases of sexual penetration, a situation which, he said, has caused many sexual penetration cases to die a natural death.

The FSU Line Manager also informed that another major problem they are facing in the SGBV fight is the failure of complainants to follow up on their complaints. Many complainants, he noted, end up being compromised.

Bangura further disclosed that the FSU office in Lunsar is in an improper state with no computer and no generator, outdated furniture and sagging chairs.

He concluded that he has written a letter to the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children Affairs, Sylvia Blyden, informing her about the deplorable state of the office and was awaiting her response.