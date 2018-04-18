Shandong Steel To Close Down

There are reports that the Chinese owned company, Shandong Steel will temporarily close down effective end of this week.

All staff members of the company residing at camps in their operational areas like Pepel and other areas are to vacate at the end of the week.

The reason for the sudden and temporary closure of the Shandong Steel Company is not immediately known, but sources close to some workers in the Port Loko area say it may not be unconnected with the drop in the price of the iron ore in the world market and the change of government.

In a meeting held past Friday April 13, 2018 at their No 22A Spur Road head office in Freetown, the workers were told by their employers that all those workers on administrative leave and others awaiting redundancy will be given partial payment of end of service benefit.

A cross section of those who attended the Friday meeting told this reporter that when they were informed about the partial payment, there arose disenchantment here and there which they alleged was completely contrary to the initial agreement they made when they took over from Africa Minerals.

According to documents seen by the Global Times, Shandong Steel agreed that full end of service benefit would be paid to any staff leaving the company.

According to a questionnaire dated July 2015, “SD Steel company will not pay you end of service benefit now but your past entitlement will be inherited and acknowledge by SD Steel. You will be paid the full end of service benefit when you leave the company in the future”.