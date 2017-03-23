Shooting In Bo… One Dead, Another Seriously Injured

Police in Bo yesterday fired tear gas and live bullets at varsity students protesting for the reopening of Njala University College leading to the killing of an eighteen-year-old non Njala student while Second Year Accounting student, Mohamed Morlu was critically injured.

The Njala students had staged what they called “Back Thursday” in Bo and Freetown to demand the reopening of their university three months after it was due to commence lectures.

In Bo, students set up road blocks to disrupt normal flow of vehicular traffic prompting the Police to use tear gas and live bullets to disperse the demonstrators which left in its wake the death of an eighteen year old Peter Tiffa, a resident of Bo.

Like their colleagues in Bo, the Njala students in Freetown also set up road blocks around the vicinity of State Lodge at Hill Station to seek the attention of President Ernest Bai Koroma to their plight.

A number of students have been arrested across the country in connection with the Black Thursday demonstration.

Meanwhile, it is reported that President Koroma yesterday afternoon met with student leaders to resolve the crisis. Details of that meeting were not available as at press time last night.

The demonstration was triggered by a sit down strike which lecturers of the university had embarked on since the reopening of the college three months ago demanding payment of backlog allowances.

Recently, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education infuriated the striking lecturers by claiming that government does not owe them a single dime in allowances