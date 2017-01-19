Shop Assistant Jailed

By Jane B. Mansaray………………………………

Justice Monfred Momoh Sesay yesterday remanded 58-year-old Jonathan Decker, a Shop Assistant and a resident of 117 Pademba Road in Freetown at the Male Correctional Centre for the alleged murder of his younger brother, Mr. Samuel Sultan of the same address in Freetown.

In his led testimony by State Counsel, Lawyer J.A.K. Sesay, the third prosecution witness Sergeant 1513 Mohamed Dauda Kabba attached to the Homicide Syndicate at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Freetown told the court that he recognized the accused person and recalled on the 17th December, 2015 on duty at the said office when a case of enquire file of murder containing few statements and documents attached was transferred from Central Police Station to the CID Office.

The said file according to the prosecution witness was allocated to him for further investigation, and on the 18th December 2015 the accused was identified to him and he was arrested.

On the 23rd December 2015, the witness told the court that he together with detective officers witnessed the autopsy of the deceased at the Connaught Hospital Mortuary conducted by the Government Consultant Pathologist, Dr. Owizz Koroma.

At the end of the postmortem, a photo copy on the cause of death was handed over to the Police.

During the course of the investigation, the witness said he together with other detectives was led to the scene of crime to reconstruct the scene.

At the scene of crime, the witness said the accused showed them various positions where an argument started between him and the deceased and in the process the accused admitted to have accidentally hit the deceased with a machete which he the accused was cleaning the compound with.

The said machete together with the accused was brought to the CID and the cutlass was handed over to the Exhibits Clerk for safe keeping.

The accused was on the 21st January 2016 charged with the indictment.

Legal Aid Lawyer, O.C. Spenser Coker is representing the accused.

Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned to the 1st February 2017 for the exhibits to be identified and tendered.