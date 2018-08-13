Sierra Leone Commemorates CRVS Day

By Jane B. Mansaray.

The National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) has joined other Africa countries to commemorate the first Civil Registration Vital system (CRVS) steering committee. The African CRVS day which is celebrated every year on August 10th was launched at the Miatta Conference Hall Youyi Building in Freetown with the theme “Promoting Innovative Universal Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System for Good Governance and Better Lives”.

The Director General of the National Civil Registration Authority Mr. Mohamed Massaquoi said that the ceremony marked the beginning of a coordinated and integrated effort towards CRVS improvement in Africa. He noted that the CRVS aim at increasing public awareness of the importance of making everyone visible in Africa through a well functioning system targeting and covering the entire population with all vital events occurring in a country.

These vital events according to Mr. Massaquoi includes births, deaths, foetal deaths, marriages, nullities, divorces, adoptions, recognition, legitimization and judicial separation in Sierra Leone.

Mr. Massaquoi thanked the government of Sierra Leone and partners for their technical, financial and operational support. The Deputy Minister of Defense Lahai Lawrence Leema said the launching of the CRVS is in line with the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) initiative and assured to continue to promote such initiative for better Sierra Leone as it goes with the campaign slogan “Paopa Salon for better”.

Mr. Leema called on all to embrace the need for collaborative effort and engagement with institutions and donor partners. The Deputy Minister of Finance Dr. Lavalie described the word vital as essential to every rights and any government that takes such an initiative seriously get elected in the 2023 national elections. Dr. Lavali said the launching of the CRVS system demonstrates government’s recognition and the benefit of the initiative would be based on evidence. The Minister assured the Ministry’s full commitment to the process in ensuring everyone is registered. Other speakers include the Chief Electoral Commissioner Mr. Nfah Alie Conteh, deputy Chief Medical officer, Statistician general, European Union and other representative made statement by applauding the CRVS initiative in Africa.