SIERRA LEONE COMMERCIAL BANK LTD JUNIOR STAFF ASSOCIATION

With reference to the 2018 Supplementary Budget that was read in Parliament on Friday 13th July 2018 by the Minister of Finance, the Junior Staff Association of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank Ltd. stands aggrieved with the government’s position in granting a one month gross salary as leave allowance to state owned banks replacing the bank’s existing emoluments. This prompted us to have a brief discussion with Management to register our grievances. Management however told us to give them a period of 2weeks to engage with the respective stakeholders and they will revert. The association thinks this is too long a time to wait to address such sensitive issue. We had an emergency meeting of members to discuss further and take necessary action.

Following the emergency meeting, the following points were raised by the JSA membership:

Our salaries are not paid from the consolidated fund This is a profit making institution which CONTRIBUTES to the consolidated fund

3.Our salaries are meager and if this forms the basis of allocating leave allowances we will be disadvantaged

Increments, annual allocations and other benefits paid to MDAs and Subvented Agencies have never been credited to us. (e.g. Recent 10% increment paid to Civil Servants from grade 1-6 did not apply to us.)

5.As bankers we work for longer hours and even at weekends.

We as bankers are exposed to high risks because we handle huge volumes of cash on a daily basis

7.The above points are not limited to the issues raised in the meeting but have been summarized for want of space and time. RESOLUTION: It was unanimously agreed by the junior staff membership that we will have a sit down protest all throughout our branches effective 17th July 2018 and going forward until our voices are heard and a corrective decision is taken.

Signed General JSA Membership.