Sierra Leone Hosts SRFC

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources yesterday hosted the 19th Ordinary Session of the Coordinating Committee of the Sub Regional Fisheries Commission at the Bintumani Hotel in Freetown.

The meeting brought together seven countries; Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Senegal and Sierra Leone to look into how they can promote the objectives of the SRFC members in the fishery sector.

Chairing the program, the Deputy Minister of Information, Solomon Jamiru said that having a forty eight hours meeting with regional members to discuss successes and challenges in the fishery sector is paramount towards the generation of revenue in order to boost the GDP of sub region member countries.

He thanked the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Mrs. Emma Kowa-Jalloh for her effort to generate the sum of forty eight Billion Leones in a short period of time which has added more pride to the feathers of the President’s cap.

The Director of Fisheries, Mrs. Kadijatu Jalloh said that with all the challenges, the SRFC was able to tackle illegal fishing in some aspect, conduct a joint research on migrant fishermen, and promote the course of member states.

The outgoing Chairman who is a Guinean, Amara Kamara Kaba said that the SRFC has been instrumental in handling disputes among member states through safety and security levels.

He expressed his appreciation for the level of regional support from member countries at a time when things were not favorable for his chairmanship.

The incoming Cape Verde Chairman of SRFC, Carlos Evora Rocha said since 1986 when the SRFC was set up, they have been facing lots of challenges in the harmonization of policies and laws to ensure that the fish resources from member states are managed well for all.

He reechoed his commitment to improve on the IUU monitoring, surveillance, training of sub-regional team and the implementation of scientific research to ensure the standard of the SRFC member states.

The Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Mrs. Emma Kowa Jalloh said that over the years, diamond used to be the only known mineral for Sierra Leone but now the fishery sector has added another value and created a revenue base for the growth of countries Gross Domestic Products.

The Minister said that she is optimistic that the outcome of the session will see the formation and implementation of strong pillars that will push for the success of the SRFC forward.

Members of the SRFC are expected to discuss and approve a five year master plan which aims to address the challenges of the SRFC. The meeting will be climaxed on the 27th by the Conference of Ministers 20TH Ordinary Session.