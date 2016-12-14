“Sierra Leone Is Fragile” ….PICOT Coordinator Says

By Sheku Tanga………………………

The Coordinator of Partners Initiative for Conflict Transformation (PICOT), Maxwell Kemokai has stated that the stability of Sierra Leone is still being threatened and therefore undermines the peace of the country.

He was speaking at a two day national forum organized by both PICOT and WANEP at WAGA Center, Baima Road in Bo. The forum brought together civil society peace building organizations and institutions to map out and discuss potential conflict issues that are serving as threat and hence putting the country in a state of fragility.

Maxwell Kemokai furthered that PICOT together with WANEP as peace building institutions are working unremittingly to maintain the peace of the country and additionally promote development.

Participants from the four provinces including the Western Area were able to navigate and map out issues like youth violence, intra and inter political party rivalries, Land grabbing, youth unemployment, bad governance, border security, the issue of cliques and gangsters, armed robbery among other factors threatening the peace of Sierra Leoneans in the current times.

Even though the meeting developed a communiqué stating the position of civil society on the issues, which would be communicated to the wider public including state actors after finalization of the draft, CSOs were encouraged to take action for mitigation in their respective communities.

The Executive Director of NMJD, Abu Brima who was the lead facilitator of the session activated the minds of his colleague civil society activists in order for them to work towards the interest of the people for a positive transformation of their lives so that they will continue to live in peace and dignity.

The presentation done by Abu Brima also made a reflection of civil society position paper that was presented to the Constitutional Review Committee. He informed his colleagues that majority of the CSOs’ recommendations were taken onboard in the reviewing of the country’s 1991 Constitution.

The Communications Director of NMJD, Sallieu Kamara underscored the strong and vibrant role of civil society in the maintenance of good governance and democracy in Sierra Leone.

He said that there is now an established Civil Society National Forum that brings together civil society organizations and institutions which will primarily encourage public interest activism and not necessarily working on projects.