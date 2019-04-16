Sierra Leone Police Excel In Sudan & Somalia

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



Former Police Sector Commander in the United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMDAIE) Edward Kalia Sesay, the Director of Community Policing attached to Police Headquarters, on Sunday bade farewell to over 200 police personnel who left the shores of Freetown to replace their colleagues currently in Peace Keeping Mission in South Sudan, Darfur and Mogadishu in Somalia. The colleagues they are replacing will arrive in Freetown on Wednesday, 17th April, 2019 at the Lungi International Airport.

Accordingly, AIG Edward K. Sesay admonished the Peace keepers to continue to maintain the good work the Sierra Leone contingent has displayed in their respective areas of Peace Keeping deployment. He said the Sierra Leonean Police are highly rated in Darfur and Somalia due to their professionalism.

He said the SLP has one of the best contingents in the Mission and it is headed by AIG Gloria Tarawally and assisted by Supt. John Tubay, while AIG Amadu Mannah is the Chief of Staff. AIG Kalia Sesay said the SLP is making its mark in international Peacekeeping mission. He said that Sierra Leone as a country is paying back to the international community its obligation to global peace, noting that when Sierra Leone had its civil conflict, other nations came to her rescue. Today, we are paying back to humanity and at the same time contributing to global peace, he succinctly explained.

Supt. John Tumbay said in the past the country had been sending individual police officers to Peacekeeping operations but today a whole Contingent is deployed. He noted that the new system now means they will be deploying “Uniformed Police Unit comprising a contingent of armed personnel including men and women with medical units and the used of armed vehicles. He said SLP currently are deployed in three security hotspots; 22 in Darfur as part of the United Nations and African Union Hybrid Operation (UNAMID), 12 in South Sudan UNMISS and a total of 192 officers including 33 individual officers in Somalia under the African Union Mission (AMISOM)