Sierra Leone Records 17,000 TB Cases

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Government of Sierra Leone yesterday joined the World in celebrating World TB Day at the Ministry of Health Conference Hall at Youyi Building in Freetown.

Addressing Journalists during a press conference, the Program Manager Dr. Lynda Foray said that the occasion was held annually on the 24th of March to raise more awareness and advocacy about the social disease and to showcase achievement made so far in eradicating it.

Dr. Foray said that last year alone 17,169 cases of TB were recorded in Sierra Leone which makes the country one of the high burden country in the world.

She said that the Ministry has recorded 90% treatment success more needs to be done in places like Kono, Bombali, Bonthe and Western Area Rural where cases are still high. She said that with the availability of the Bio Safety Lab and digital x-ray sites at district level, a result can be sent from the province where experts will be able to download and interpret the result within 24- hours.

The Director of Primary Health Care Dr. Alie Wurie said that the Multi Drug Resistant issue should be treated with all seriousness as most patient wait until the illness becomes hard to treat before going for treatment.

He called on everyone to take the lead in the fight. He admonished Sierra Leonean not to see vaccines as harmful as there is a sabotage campaign going on to undermine their effort and that in so many cases, vaccines have helped to prevent children from dangerous outbreaks.

Dr. Kassa H. Ketema TB Medical Officer of the World Health Organization said that in 2017, the world recorded 10 million cases of TB out of which 6.4 men accounted for that, 3.6 women and 1 million children. He said that places like prisons, refugee camps, and migrants are prone to the TB and that if the world is to eradicate the disease by 2030, there should be commitments from stakeholders and more community engagement for the prevention of the disease.