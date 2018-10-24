Sierra Leone Shipping Company Appeals To MPs

By Sylvester Samba.

The Managing Director of Sierra Leone National Shipping Company Ltd, Mr. Ahmed Saybom Kanu has informed the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Transport that his institution heavily depends on Members of Parliament for transformation.

Addressing the Parliamentarians in a round table discussion which took place on Tuesday 23rd October, 2018 at the conference room of the company, Mr. Kanu called on government and the MPs to prioritize the enactment of the 2008 Cabinet Conclusion on the 2019 Finance Act compelling all MDAs to do clearing of their consignments through the Sierra Leone National Shipping Company Ltd.

He further explained that he has undertaken the facelift of the company within record time of one month. Mr. Kanu added that since he took up office within this short period, the Company has been rescued from the path of failure to a strategic position. The new Managing Director maintained that over the years the functions of SLNSC have been significantly eroded through deliberate efforts by mainly unpatriotic government officials establishing clearing and forwarding businesses or diverting businesses from the company to private clearing and forwarding business houses with no respect for the provisions establishing the SLNSC or concern about domestic revenue mobilization.

Members of Parliament that represented the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Transport have promised to work with the Sierra Leone Shipping Company Ltd particularly in making sure that all MDAs do clearing of their consignments through the Sierra Leone National Shipping Company Ltd.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Dixon Rogers representing Constituency 100 in Pujehun District, the meeting with the company was also to familiarize themselves with top Management of SLNSC and also find ways as to how the institution can improve for the betterment of the country. Hon. Rogers assured that his team will do their best in making sure that the company lives up to expectation.

The Chairmen of the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Transport called on all staff members not to bring or talk about politics during their work. “Leave politics to the politicians… Sierra Leone should be your focus…We the MPs are ready to give our best to this institution to move to a higher height”, he promised.

Hon. Daniel Koroma representing Constituency 046 added that if the company is 100% owned by government all government institutions must do business with the Sierra Leone National Shipping Company Limited.