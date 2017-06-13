Sierra Leoneans Stranded In Venezuela

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara



As the economic and political unrest continue to intensify in Venezuela, parents whose children are pursuing various courses in that country are pleading with the government to evacuate their children back to Sierra Leone.

It would be recalled that between 2010 and 2012 a total of 26 Sierra Leoneans left the shores of Freetown on scholarship to pursue courses in medicine, Information Technology & Computer (ITC) engineering, Agriculture and Tourism.

Most of these students have already graduated in their respective areas of studies since last year but they are unable to return to Sierra Leone due to the prevailing economic and political crisis currently affecting Venezuela.

One of the affected students, Rev. Christiana Ayo Speck and other parents explained the plight of their children to the Global Times over the weekend.

According to Rev. Christian Ayo Speck, her daughter Claudiatta Ayo Speck has completed her Medical course since December last year but she was unable to return home due to the crisis in Venuzuela.

She revealed that the current economic crisis is so worse that people find it very difficult to survive. She said to afford food and drugs you have to join the queues. Besides, people live in constant fear and panic, as they do know who will attack them with a gun and cart away everything they would lay hands on.

She said the situation is so terrible that one of the Sierra Leonean students died recently. On behalf of her colleagues she is appealing to the government of Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to fast track the evacuation of their children from Venezuela to Sierra Leone.