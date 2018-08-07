Sierra Rutile Builds 118 Resettlement Houses

By Sylvester Samba.



The Universal Ventures, a local civil construction company based in Freetown has been highly praised by Sierra Rutile Limited for successfully completing the construction of 118 concrete houses within six (6) months. The $1.6 million housing project was funded by Sierra Rutile Limited for the resettlement of the people of Foinda Village, Imperi Chiefdom, Bonthe District.

The official handing over and commissioning of the houses was done by the Paramount Chief of Imperi Chiefdom, PC Madam Hawa Kpanabom Sokan IV on Friday 3rd August, 2018.

Addressing journalists after the commissioning and handing over ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, The Universal Ventures, Engineer Prince Sinoh Allieu said since his company was established some twenty years ago, they are well known for giving out quality in all the works they have undertaken.

Engineer Allieu assured that the people of Foinda will enjoy the houses for as long as 100 years. He added that even though the stipulated time to complete the work was very short, yet they did their best to live up to expectation.

“We started the construction on 17 February, 2017 and completed it on 2nd August, 2018…I want to thank Sierra Rutile for having confidence in my company more especially in adhering to the local content policy in the country”, the CEO noted. He pleaded to other mining companies to follow the example of Sierra Rutile by awarding contracts to local companies.

Engineer Allieu further explained that the 22 acre of land includes in it; 62 houses with two bed rooms, parlor, kitchens and toilets each. He also said 40 of the houses are with three bedrooms, parlor, Kitchens and toilets each, stressing that ten of the houses are with four rooms, parlors, Kitchens and toilets each and two of the houses are with five rooms, parlors, Kitchens and toilets each including Primary school, community market and a mosque.

Making a statement at the handing over ceremony, Sierra Rutile’s Resettlement Manager, Mr. Desmond Doherty commended the people for cooperating with them since the start of the resettlement project on to its final stage. He assured the people that Sierra Rutile will continue to support them more especially in meeting their corporate social responsibilities. He pleaded to the people to make good use of the houses given to them.

Statements were made by Mr. Sulaiman Kallon, Senior District Officer, Mr. Steve Wickham, Chief Operating Officer Thunka Global and Bonthe District Chief Administrator.