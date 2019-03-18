SIERRATEL Launches Independent Day Promotion

By Sylvester Samba.



The country’s National Telecommunications Company, SIERRATEL, has launched an independent promotion with the aim to help their customers connect to SIERRATEL’s data service via MiFi in a cost effective mood. SIERRATEL, being Sierra Leone`s National Telecommunications Company is responsible to deliver Telecommunications and ICT’s services in the country.

Speaking at the launching ceremony which took place at the Company’s Headquarters in Freetown on Friday 15th March, 2019, the Managing Director, Engineer Senesie Kallon said SIERRATEL is solely owned by the government and by extension, the people of Sierra Leone. Eng. Kallon boasted that his company prides itself as the National Network Service provider. He further explained that, as the country is celebrating its 58- year Independent anniversary, the promotion will help expand their market penetration in and out of the capital city Freetown.

The Managing Director noted that his company’s business is as well the business of the people of Sierra Leone. He maintained that their independent promotion will also create great awareness and also generate sales by persuading their customers about their products and brands. Eng. Kallon stressed that the promotion will also help them rebrand and reposition the company, adding that they put high premium on their customers. “We will ensure that our customers and the wilder public enjoy and have access to all our products and services at affordable prices”, he said.

The promotion is MiFi + 15 days unlimited data access at Le550,000 with subscription are as follow, one month unlimited data @ Le550,000, 15 days unlimited data @ Le300,000, one week unlimited data @ Le 150,000 and daily unlimited @ Le25,000