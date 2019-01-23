SIERRATEL MD Promises Massive Transformation

By Sylvester Samba.



The Managing Director of Sierra Leone Telecommunications Company Limited (SIERRATEL), Ing. Senesie Kallon has disclosed that forty four Billion Leones could be used to make sure SIERRATEL coverage reaches every district headquarters across Sierra Leone at the end of 2019.

Addressing stakeholders at the commissioning of the refurbished SIERRATEL headquarters in Freetown yesterday, Ing. Kallon said that a total number of seventy sites would be built as a way to improve on their customer base beyond the capital city of Freetown and other bigger cities. He noted that once that is done, the company stands a chance to bring in high revenue for the government.

The SIERRATEL Managing Director however admitted that they are currently faced with limited coverage and very low subscriber base which has contributed to low revenue generation.

Ing. Kallon maintained that no matter what it may cost them to provide better services for the people, they hope to generate Billions of Leones in return in the near future.

He pleaded with his staff to develop the following qualities at all time; “Integrity, Transparency, Fairness, Accountability, Innovation and Excellence”. “SIERRATEL is in the process of rebranding and by extension, on a transformation course to be the company of choice for the provision of ICT in Sierra Leone…It is against this backdrop that the company is giving a facelift to its operations countrywide,” the Managing Director emphasized.

The Deputy Leader of Parliament, Hon. Mathew Nyuma of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party said he will work with other Parliamentarians to make sure that SIERRATEL attains its expected role in the country.

Hon. Nyuma said the New Direction is under pressure to help SIERRATEL catch up with other Telecommunications companies operating in the country. He assured that as Deputy Leader of Government Business, he will show commitment by looking in to the necessary legislation to help SIERRATEL attain a better position as the parent body of Telecommunications.

Statements were also made by Mr. Umaru Napoleon Koroma Chairman, National Commission for Privatization (NCP) and Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Mohamed Rahman Swaray who served as the keynote speaker for the occasion.