SIERRATEL Ordered To Pay Le1.4 Billion

By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………..

Justice Miatta Samba of the Freetown High Court yesterday ruled in favor of seventy four redundant workers and ordered the defendants (SIERRATEL) to pay each of the plaintiffs their redundancy and end of service benefit with an interest of fifteen percent.

It will be recalled that in 2014, a total of seventy four former employees of the company filed a written sermon against the Management of the said company for their redundancy compensation and termination of service benefit including tax which according to calculation summed up to a total of one Billion, four hundred and eighteen Million three hundred thousand and thirty six Leones twenty seven cents.

Evidence adduced in the matter showed that the seventy four plaintiffs in the matter of which sixty one were redundant and thirteen were terminated were legally employed by the defendants up to the 10th December 2014 when they were made redundant and their services illegally terminated but were not served any notice until the 19th December 2014.

In her ruling, Justice Samba said that benefit of tax claim does not have any retrospective effect as far as the Finance Act 2015 is concerned, but ordered the defendants to pay the plaintiffs extra months’ salaries with interest and at the same time ordered counsels on both side to properly calculate what the plaintiffs deserved as by the court judgment in the matter.

Witnesses including the Human Resource Manager testified in the matter.