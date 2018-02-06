SLBC Cameraman Robbed

By Jane B. Mansaray

A producer /cameraman at the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), Mr. George Lewis yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Magistrate Court No.1 to testify in a robbery matter involving eight accused persons.

Led in evidence by Woman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hawa Bah, the witness who also doubles as complainant in the matter told the court that he recognizes and knows the accused persons in relation to the matter in court.

The witness said he recalled on the 21st January 2018 at 4am that he was on his way to board a bus to witness the inauguration ceremony of President Opong Weah in Liberia when he was attacked and robbed of his black bag containing cash of five hundred thousand Leones and other valuable items worth Millions of Leones by the accused persons.

He said in an attempt to chase the accused persons, he was cautioned by a female night worker who directed him (witness) to one Abu at King Jimmy to assist in the search of the accused persons.

On the following day, Mr. George said he together with other people proceeded to Abu at King Jimmy to enquire about the accused persons.

The witness continued that, Abu directed him at Susan’s Bay where he got information of the missing bag.

He reported the matter at the Susan Bay Police Post and the matter was later transferred to the Eastern Police Station where he indentified his bag and other items.

The eight accused persons including Albert Fofana were arraigned on five counts ranging from conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery with aggravation to assault contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons in January 2018 along Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown, armed with knives and robbed the complainant Mr. Lewis.

The accused persons were not represented by counsel and have been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre.

The matter continues today.