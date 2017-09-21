SLBL Commissions Fermentation Tank

By S. U. Thoronka.



In a bid to meet the growing demand in the local market, the Sierra Leone Brewery Limited SLBL on Monday 18th September, 2017, commissioned a brand new state of the art fermentation storage tank at the company’s factory, Wellington.

The ceremony attracted a galaxy of government functionaries including the Chief of Staff State House, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Members of Parliament, Counselors, civil society members, a cross-section of media practitioners both from the print and electronic and the public who were taken on a conducted tour of the company’s facilities.

In his welcome remarks, the Managing Director of SLBL, Daaf Van Tilburg on behalf of the management and staff expressed delight and appreciation for having gone that far in making sure that a dream comes true by commissioning an additional storage tank to satisfy the huge demand of customers. According to the Managing Director, this investment which is estimated at 180 billion Leones was made in July, 2017.

He gave a brief historical background of the establishment of the Sierra Leone Brewery Limited in 1961, but that production started in 1962, adding that in compliance of the local content policy, a good number of the workforce are Sierra Leoneans. The Managing Director furthered that over 25,000 farmers nationwide are engaged in the cultivation of sorghum which Brewery buys from them as local material for the production of beer.

A representative of the Sierra Leone Labor Congress opined that the investment made by SLBL has not only increased production but equally so increased employment. He cautioned Management not to be complacent but endeavour to maintain standards and at the same time supply the market with the required number of products.

The Chief of Staff State House, Osman Conton Sesay said he first tasted Brewery products when he was a school boy. “If Liberia can protect their local brewery during the war why shouldn’t we protect ours in time of peace”? He queried. He cited the following as reasons why Brewery should be protected and these include the high quality of products, payment of tax to Government and compliance with the local content policy. He said with the new investment, the Sierra Leone Brewery Limited has been challenged to produce more to meet the demand in the market.

The master of ceremony the Minister of Trade and Industry Ibrahim “Warshegai” Mansaray commissioned the new fermentation tank.