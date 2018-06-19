SLCB Introduces Easy Banking

By Lansana Fofanah.

The nation’s leading commercial bank, the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank has introduced the latest technology in the banking sector in Sierra Leone which aims to address numerous challenges customers face in the banking sector.

In its latest product introduced to customers, the bank has established ‘Mi Yone SLCB Teller Service” where customers can withdraw, deposit, do funds transfer and do Salone link through roaming tellers without going through long queue in banking halls.

The new facility which is currently on test at the Bank’s Headquarter at Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown, has drastically reduced queues that used to be there and save more time.

Sources close to the Bank intimated that the Mi Yone SLCB Teller will soon go viral in the country to target places where banking facilities are not available and Mi Yone SLCB Kiosks will soon start full operations in Wilberforce and Adonkia communities so that people will no longer have to travel to the Central part of Freetown to do their banking business after the official launching.

“The 2017 Banking Survey conducted shows that 87% of Sierra Leoneans don’t do banking. This is because there is no banking facility in their communities. Most of them have been robbed off their hard earn money by unregistered and illegal institutions. But with these services, a customer can open an account, deposit into your account and withdraw at the same time through the tellers without going to the bank. All our tellers are insured and for every transaction, a customer is notified through his or her telephone number instantly”, the source said.

This latest technology is part of the Bank’s initiative to digitalize its services to reach more than four hundred thousand customers.