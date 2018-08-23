SLCB Mi Yone Teller/Kiosk Gains Momentum

By Lansana Fofanah.



The newly introduced Mi Yone Teller/ Kiosk banking initiative by the nation’s leading commercial bank, the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank has attracted customers within the Freetown municipality which has seen a drastic reduction of queues in banking halls in its branches across Freetown.

In a quest to reach unserved communities, SLCB will soon introduce the Mi Yone Teller /Kiosk in the South/Eastern part of the country due to the high demand for such services.

In an interview with Global Times, the Head of Retail Banking, Mr. Festus Sowah said that the amount of weekly deposits and account opening with the Bank’s new system is encouraging as customers in Adonkia and Wilberforce communities have started closing their various accounts in other banks to open new ones with the SLCB kiosks in their communities.

“We started with few teller operators but due to the high demand, we recruited more staff to match up with the customers’ need. As you can see even our headquarters now is not crowded as it used to be because many customers now prefer the teller account which they can even access from their homes. We are at an advanced stage now to set up the same facilities in the South/East as already we are training staff members that will be working there”, he said.

Mr. Sowa said that plans are on underway to link the main accounts of universities and colleges operating with them so that of students so can transact with their colleges account from their campuses without any queue.

“We want to make every Sierra Leonean take part in the financial sector and to do that, our services will be available in every corner of Sierra Leone”, he assured.