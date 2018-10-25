SLCB Signs China Nicki As Brand Ambassador

By Lansana Fofanah.

As her popularity grows beyond Sierra Leone, the latest talked- about celebrity in Sierra Leone and beyond, Haja M. Kamara commonly known as China Nicki has been the newest signing by the Nation’s leading financial institution; Sierra Leone Commercial Bank for one year.

Emerging as the winner of the first reality television show “Big Sister” which was premiered by the Africa Young Voices, China Nicki rejected different offers from other institutions preferring that of the nations’ brand, SLCB.

During the signing ceremony at the Bank’s Headquarters which was graced by her legal team, the media and her fans, the Acting Managing Director, Mr. Bockarie Kalokoh said that the rise of China Nicki to stardom has shown the world that every human being has the chance to grow if the necessary environment is available.

He said that the partnership with China Nicki will see the Bank supporting her educational pursuit as that has been her life long dream so that within the next five years, she will be transformed to a role model in the society.

The Director of Business Development, Moses Sesay said that China Nicki’s Ambassadorship will cover the following areas; being part of the Mi Yone Teller/Kiosk promotions country wide, taking part in outreach events from time to time, joining the Bank in every general cleaning exercise around the Central Business District, using her images as billboards/adverts and in any event where China Nicki will be making a show or charity, the Bank will help to collect proceeds and deposit it at the appropriate account.

The Head of Retail Banking, Festur Sowah said that the natural character of China Nicki is in line with what the Bank needs in selling its products. He said that the celebrity was able to demonstrate in the ‘House’ how the Mi Yone Teller/Kiosk operate and that the Bank has realized that there are thousands of China Nikkisout there that need empowerment and as the Nation’s premier financial institution, the Bank will see that the financial inclusion drive in the country is achieved. “Signing China Nicki is not a mistake as she is a symbol of a deprived personality and a unique story,” he said.

Giving her appreciation, China Nicki congratulated the Bank for coming to her aid praying for cordiality between her and the management of the Bank.

Representing her management, Mr. Victor Lewis said that they rejected many offers not because they were not worth it, but they prefer partnering with a bank with strong legacy.

The Head of Cooperate Affairs, Mrs. Noella E.A. Emezue said that China Nicki is now the new face of the Bank and that they will do everything to maintain her standard. The sum of One Million Leones was deposited in her new Teller account.