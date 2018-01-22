SLONE /NATCOM Case… “We Have Not Given Up” Attorney General Says

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Kamara, informed the Global Times on Saturday 20th January, 2018 that the Government of Sierra Leone had adopted a two-pronged approach in dealing with the court case between Slone Telecom Limited and NATCOM (National Telecommunications Commission).

According to Mr. Joseph Kamara, the Government has still not given up on the idea of an out-of-court settlement.

“We are still desirous of settling this matter amicably”, Mr. Kamara told the Global Times.

According to the Attorney General, the matter before the International Commercial Court of Arbitration in London could go either way.

Mr. Joseph Kamara informed the Global Times that, the court has ordered Slone Telecom Limited to pay the sum of US$200,000 (Two hundred thousand United States dollars) into an escrow account as security. “If Slone Telecom loses the case in court, the court will fall on this amount and any other amount of money as cost”, he said.

Slone Telecom Limited sued the Government of Sierra Leone in London for the sum of US$150m (One hundred and fifty Million United States dollars), for loss of investment.

So far, the Government of Sierra Leone has spent about US$600,000 (Six Hundred thousand United States dollars) on legal fees in London alone.

Judgment in the matter is due to be delivered on Monday 19th March, 2018.