SLPP Agree On Election Time Table

Members of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) at their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Party’s headquarters yesterday overwhelmingly endorsed a time table for the conduct of elections in the disputed 39 constituencies.

The NEC members meeting for the first time since the Appeal Court ruling on the disputed 39 constituencies agreed on the following timeline for the conduct of the elections.

All zonal elections will be held on Wednesday 28 June, 2017 to be followed by Chiefdom elections which will be held on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Constituency election will be held on Monday July 10 to be followed by District election on July 16th whilst Regional elections will be held on July 22nd, 2017.

A NEC meeting will follow on 29 July ostensibly to validate the elections and approved of the list of delegates.

Earlier at the NEC meeting, Lawyer Umaru Napolean Koroma, the deputy secretary general of the SLPP took to the floor with the interpretation of the ruling of the Appeal Court. Lawyer Segepoh Thomas and Alpha Timbo all threw light on what they thought was the interpretation of the ruling.

In the end it was agreed that the ruling by the Appeal Court mandated the party to redo elections starting from Zonal to regional level.

It could be recalled that prior to the NEC meeting yesterday , the National Chairman and Leader, Chief Somano Kapen had convened several meetings with stakeholders, lawyers and other interested groups with the view of giving one interpretation to the June 5th ruling of the

Appeal Court.