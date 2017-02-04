SLPP Alliance Blackmails PPRC

A handful of supporters of the All Aspirants Alliance (AAA) within the main opposition SLPP yesterday staged a protest at the headquarters of the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) accusing the commission of bias.

The protest came a week after the National Electoral Commission (NEC) endorsed a candidate presented by the Acting National Chairman and Leader of the SLPP, Dr Prince Alex Harding on the recommendation of the PPRC instead of the candidate presented by the suspended party Chairman/Leader Chief Somano Kapen.

The protest which was triggered by comments made by the former Chairman and Leader of the SLPP, John Oponjo Benjamin and the UN retiree, Dr. KandehYumkella is widely seen as a blackmail attempt particularly at the Commission’s Registrar, Mrs Zainab Moseray, who was singled out for bashing.

Both Mr. Benjamin and Dr. Yumkella have taken a swipe at Mrs. Moseray after the PPRC recommendation to NEC to endorse the candidate presented by the party’s Acting Chairman for the bye-election in Tonkolili district.

PPRC officials declined to comment on the blackmail protest when they were contacted yesterday.