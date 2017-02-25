SLPP Back To Power -John Benjamin Vows

The former National Chairman and Leader of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), John Oponjo Benjamin has reminisced on the bitter political struggle in the party and those of the APC before the 2007 Presidential and Legislative elections and says the signs are good

for the main opposition party.

Speaking to newsmen in Freetown yesterday at the Unity Hall at the SLPP Headquarters, Mr. Benjamin said he has no doubt that the signing of the recent peace accord marks the beginning of the SLPP’s journey to State House.

He said: “What happened to the APC before the elections in 2007, has now happened to the SLPP” , and emphasized that it is an indication that the party will bounce back to power in March 2018.

The former SLPP Chairman and Leader described the recent peace brokered by the Ever Green Peace Movement as “unshakable” and called on all supporters and key stakeholders to hold firm to the dictates of the Joint Communique signed by all flag bearer aspirants and party stakeholders.

“Peace is finally here and it’s unshakable”, Mr. Benjamin said adding that the SLPP should now focus or divert their energy to the ruling APC who benefitted a lot from years of crisis within the main opposition political party.

The former Finance Minister lamented however that while some state institutions and the personal intervention of former President Tejan Kabbah helped brokered peace within the then opposition APC, some state institutions he said, were busy tearing the SLPP apart during their political crisis.

He explained that the APC was gleeful over the crisis within the SLPP because they thought continued conflict within the opposition was enough to get them re-elected in 2018. “But the recent peace accord has changed everything. The SLPP is now firmly on course to capture State House through the ballot box”, Mr. Benjamin concluded.