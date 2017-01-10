SLPP Case Adjourned

By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………………

Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards of the Freetown High Court yesterday ordered the file-in of a supplementary affidavit in opposition as against Wednesday 11th January, 2017 for proper hearing of the SLPP civil matter.

It will be recalled that in late 2016, the plaintiffs in the matter Alusine Bangura, Victor Sheriff and Alex Kargbo sought an injunction restraining members of the party executive from carrying out any party activities following alleged discrepancies in the party lower level elections.

As both defendants and plaintiffs’ counsels indulged in legal arguments, Justice Edwards cautioned both sides and assured them of having more time to argue on substantial issues relating to the matter before the court.

The defendants include the suspended Chairman and Leader of the SLPP, Chief Somano Kapen, Dr. Abass Bundu and four others.

The matter was adjourned to the 11th January, 2017 for hearing.