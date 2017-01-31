SLPP Case To Be Discharged

By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………….

Lead defence counsel in the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) court case involving the party’s National Women’s Leader, Madam Marian Lulu Sheriff and others, Lawyer Eke Hallowell yesterday made an application for a discharge of the matter for what he referred to as want of prosecution.

Lawyer Eke Hallowell made this application before presiding Magistrate, Dr. Abu Bakarr Binneh Kamara of Magistrate Court No.1 pursuant to Section 94 of the Criminal Procedure Act 1916.

In his discharged application, Lawyer Eke Hallowell said that the matter has been in court since June 2016 proceeding without sufficient evidence to prove the accused persons guilty.

In reply to the application, Police Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Kamara told the court that he agreed with counsel that the matter commenced in June last year but that it was the fault of the defense counsel who had asked for the matter to be adjourned on three sittings thus frustrating the efforts of prosecution witnesses.

He said the prosecution has provided five witnesses since the commencement of the matter, and the absence yesterday of a witness is not in any way disrespectful to the court but due to illness.

According to ASP Kamara, the application of defense counsel was unfair to the proceedings of the matter.

Magistrate Dr. Binneh Kamara in his ruling on the application said that records in the proceedings are clear and can speak for themselves.

He confirmed that five witnesses have been led and three adjournments had been taken in the instance of the defense. He refused the application and said it is not fair to the prosecution.

The accused were answering to offenses ranging from unlawful procession, throwing missiles to malicious damage contrary to law.

The particulars of offense state that the accused on the 27th April 2016 unlawfully processed at the said party head office on Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown, and maliciously damaged vehicles belonging to the Government of Sierra Leone whiles throwing missiles.

Bail for the accused persons continues and the matter was adjourned to the 6th February 2016.