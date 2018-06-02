SLPP Chairlady Remanded

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) Chairlady for Constituency 113 Upper Allen Town, Madam Angela Kadie Komeh has been dragged to court by one Abu Bakarr Barrie of the same community in Freetown for alleged incitement of community members.

Madam Komeh was brought before Magistrate Shaka P. Kamara of the Ross Road Magistrate Court No. 2 on a private criminal sermon of eight counts ranging from trespass, incitement, libel, and insulting conduct to abusive language.

The particulars of offence state that, the accused person, Madam Angela Kadie Komeh in May 2018, allegedly trespassed on the property of Abu Bakarr Barrie, complainant in the matter thereby insulting and making false statements against the personality of the complainant.

The accused, on three occasions, when the matter was mentioned in court, failed to appear for hearing, but was alleged to be always spotted within the court premises till the matter was adjourned.

When the matter was mentioned yesterday, counsel for the accused person applied for the dismissal of count two among the eight count charges, on the grounds that it was bad in law.

After counsel’s application, Magistrate Kamara opined that the Defense Counsel failed to apologize and convince the court for the continuous absence of his client, but based his argument on the arrangement of the summon.

Magistrate Kamara ordered for the accused to be remanded at the Female Correctional Centre. The matter was adjourned to the 4th June 2018.