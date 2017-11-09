SLPP Chairman Gets Toughest Challenger

By Joseph Milton Lebbie.

Since the Chairperson of the Bonthe District Council, Rita Ngardie Savage, is yet to express her intention to vie once more for the enviable position, her predecessor and former Chairman of the council, Moses Probyn who lost to her in the 2012 polls, has told this medium about his intention to make a comeback in order to, in his words, clean up the mess.

But Probyn who is now the District Chairman of the SLPP, Bonthe, has several challengers for the position one of them being Patrick Foday but the person believed to be the toughest challengers has publicly come into the race.

He is the former head of the Community Affairs Office in the Vimetco Bauxite Mining Company, Anthony J.C Smith-Sam who was also Head of the Community Affairs in the Sierra Rutile Mining Company who is accredited for pioneering the establishment of the Sierra Leone Opportunities Industrialization Center (SLOIC) in Mattru Jong.

During a well-attended and impressive ceremony graced by top party executives, local authorities, religious leaders and other stakeholders, Smith-Sam past Saturday publicly presented his intention to vie for the Bonthe District Council Chairmanship under the banner of the SLPP.

Speaker after speaker at the meeting agreed that Smith-Sam is an honest and trustworthy man of proven integrity, a highly educated man who has served the district in various capacities for over three decades.

They also agreed that Smith-Sam has been one of the highest donors of the party as evident in the fact that he donated hundred bags of cement, five trips of sand and five hundred thousand Leones for the construction of a party though the project got stalled. The speakers further stated that Smith-Sam contributed five million Leones towards the ongoing construction of the regional party office in Bo.

While addressing the gathering, Smith-Sam made it clear that he does not believe in the politics of using money to buy the votes of people and that those who believe in such brand of politics should forget about him.

He furthered that he does not believe in the politics of lies and deception but in the politics of telling the people the truth and developing their lot.

He assured the people of Jong and the Bonthe District as a whole that he is not vying to go into the council to embezzle monies meant for their development but to utilize such monies to better their lives as he has been doing with his own money providing scholarships for many needy children in the district.

The SLPP aspirant argued that if he has been using his personal money to develop the district, it goes without saying that he will bring more development with funds sent for the district from the government and the mining companies.

Smith-Sam concluded by calling on the people of Bonthe District to put him to a test by allowing him to use his vast academic knowledge as a project specialist and vast work experience with the two big companies to develop the district.